$24,966+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CREW CAB | 4X4 | 5.3L | 8CYL | NO ACCIDENT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CREW CAB | 4X4 | 5.3L | 8CYL | NO ACCIDENT
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,966
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,662KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC8HG139447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # G139447
- Mileage 144,662 KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Alternate Numbers1-800-894-9333
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500