Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

144,662 KM

Details

$24,966

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB | 4X4 | 5.3L | 8CYL | NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle
12618234

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB | 4X4 | 5.3L | 8CYL | NO ACCIDENT

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 12618234
  2. 12618234
  3. 12618234
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,966

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,662KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC8HG139447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G139447
  • Mileage 144,662 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Used 2020 Toyota Camry LE | BLACK ALLOY RIMS | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Toyota Camry LE | BLACK ALLOY RIMS | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT 141,590 KM $22,463 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD | TREND PKG | LEATHER | PANO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED AWD | TREND PKG | LEATHER | PANO 100,675 KM $21,862 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE AWD | LEATHER | ALLOYS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Toyota Camry SE AWD | LEATHER | ALLOYS | APP CONNECT 69,587 KM $33,962 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,966

+ taxes & licensing>

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500