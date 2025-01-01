Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

120,184 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13157914

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13157914
  2. 13157914
  3. 13157914
  4. 13157914
  5. 13157914
  6. 13157914
  7. 13157914
  8. 13157914
  9. 13157914
  10. 13157914
  11. 13157914
  12. 13157914
  13. 13157914
  14. 13157914
  15. 13157914
  16. 13157914
  17. 13157914
  18. 13157914
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,184KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC2HG144613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Greye
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD 46,271 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX 137,406 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra SV, Hatchback, Auto, Back-Up-Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Micra SV, Hatchback, Auto, Back-Up-Camera 146,545 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500