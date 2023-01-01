Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

160,721 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

5DR HB AUTO LT

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

5DR HB AUTO LT

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

160,721KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492278
  • Stock #: T1014
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB3H4135609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T1014
  • Mileage 160,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chev Sonic 4 Door Hatch 4 Cyl, This is about as Loaded as you can buy, 4 Cyl Turbo RS Model. Finished In Red with matching interior, Auto Transmission,You want nice well this is it, From the Home of Low! Low! Prices! We priced this one well below market value And we have some of the best financing options Check out our Web site for details or Text or Call Tony 519-731-2186 TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the leader in nice low priced cert vehicles. call today,

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

