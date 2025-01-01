Menu
<p>Just listed, one minor reported accident, no claim amount.  Great service records, interior and exterior are in good shape no work required.  Ideal for families, the perfect balance of space, performance, and reliability. With its <strong data-start=403 data-end=422>All-Wheel Drive</strong> system, powerful <strong data-start=440 data-end=458>3.6L V6 engine</strong>, and spacious <strong data-start=473 data-end=490>3-row seating</strong>, this SUV is built to handle everything from your daily commute to weekend road trips.  The 1LT trim is equipped with lots of options, come check it out for yourself.  </p><p> </p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE , full transparency and no pressure enviornment.  </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399</p><p>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

141,701 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Used
141,701KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD5HJ326117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

