2017 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT l AWD l 7 Seater l RemoteStartlWell Maintained
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 141,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, one minor reported accident, no claim amount. Great service records, interior and exterior are in good shape no work required. Ideal for families, the perfect balance of space, performance, and reliability. With its All-Wheel Drive system, powerful 3.6L V6 engine, and spacious 3-row seating, this SUV is built to handle everything from your daily commute to weekend road trips. The 1LT trim is equipped with lots of options, come check it out for yourself.
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE , full transparency and no pressure enviornment.
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
Vehicle Features
