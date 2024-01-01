$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Volt
PREMIER - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
2017 Chevrolet Volt
PREMIER - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,289KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4223
- Mileage 104,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Single owner
- Well optioned
Here is a rare and desirable Chevrolet Volt Premier with all the right options! This beautiful plug in hybrid is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully equipped with the fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder engine with an 84km range electric motor, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, BOSE audio, parking sensors, alloys, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, automatic climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$19,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2017 Chevrolet Volt