Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Well serviced
- Well optioned

Here is a rare and desirable Chevrolet Volt Premier with all the right options! This beautiful plug in hybrid is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully equipped with the fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder engine with an 84km range electric motor, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, BOSE audio, parking sensors, alloys, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, automatic climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

Premier - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4248
  • Mileage 74,147 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Well serviced
- Well optioned


Here is a rare and desirable Chevrolet Volt Premier with all the right options! This beautiful plug in hybrid is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully equipped with the fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder engine with an 84km range electric motor, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, BOSE audio, parking sensors, alloys, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, automatic climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

