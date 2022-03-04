Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

105,557 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Safety Tech/Nav/8-Passenger

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Safety Tech/Nav/8-Passenger

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

105,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8582393
  Stock #: 54724
  VIN: 2C4RC1DG3HR758105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54724
  • Mileage 105,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible 1 owner no accident vehicle. SafetyTec Group. Blind−Spot/Rr Cross−Path Detection. 8−passenger seating. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS. KeySense programmable key fob. Uconnect 8.4−in SXM/Hands−free with Navigation. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Power driver's seat. Full Stow N'Go. Power sliding doors and liftgate. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

