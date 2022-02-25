$43,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2017 Dodge Challenger
2017 Dodge Challenger
R/T Super Track Pak
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8281176
- Stock #: 54647
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT0HH578561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 54647
- Mileage 40,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Sunroof
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4