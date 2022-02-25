Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

40,334 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T Super Track Pak

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T Super Track Pak

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8281176
  • Stock #: 54647
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT0HH578561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54647
  • Mileage 40,334 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accidents in perfect condition. Stored every winter and never seen salt. Technology Group. Adaptive cruise control. Forward Collision Warning. Driver Convenience Group. Blind−Spot/Rr Cross−Path Detection. High intensity discharge headlamps. Remote start system. Sound Group II. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. Super Track Pak. Performance steering. Sport suspension. Steering wheel−mounted shift ctrl. 8−speed TorqueFlite Perf automatic. Conventional differential rear axle. Power sunroof. GPS navigation. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Keyless Enter ’n Go with push−button start. 

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

