<html><body>Incredible Condition and KM's. Extremely well serviced. Power heated mirrors. Winter tires on rims. Overhead console. Steering wheel–mounted audio controls. Power windows with driver one–touch down. Touring suspension. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer. Trailer Sway Control. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine.</body></html>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

23,485 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,485KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5HR876384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55257
  • Mileage 23,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible Condition and KM's. Extremely well serviced. Power heated mirrors. Winter tires on rims. Overhead console. Steering wheel–mounted audio controls. Power windows with driver one–touch down. Touring suspension. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer. Trailer Sway Control. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

