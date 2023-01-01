$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT SE Incredible Condition and KM's
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
23,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5HR876384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55257
- Mileage 23,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible Condition and KM's. Extremely well serviced. Power heated mirrors. Winter tires on rims. Overhead console. Steering wheel–mounted audio controls. Power windows with driver one–touch down. Touring suspension. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilizer. Trailer Sway Control. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
