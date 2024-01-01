Menu
Recent Arrival! Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. SXT | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Gray

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,478 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SXT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SXT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6HR877284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

SXT | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Gray

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan