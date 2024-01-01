$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT SXT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
SXT | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER GROUP | Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Gray
Vehicle Features
