Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

37,856 KM

Details Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 11459026
  2. 11459026
  3. 11459026
  4. 11459026
  5. 11459026
  6. 11459026
  7. 11459026
  8. 11459026
  9. 11459026
Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,856KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3HR707402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 R/T Scat Pack for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 R/T Scat Pack 9,953 KM $62,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Base for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Base 20,351 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT SXT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT SXT 82,325 KM $17,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan