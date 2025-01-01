$14,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *STOW N GO*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,978KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 149,978 KM
Vehicle Description
STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR! REAR A/C & HEAT, BLUETOOTH, ROOF RACK, POWER SEAT, LOADED!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Roof Rack
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
