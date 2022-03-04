$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT SXT 1 Owner Full Stow N'Go
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
44,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 54734
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR742685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 44,434 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
