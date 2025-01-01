Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br> This vehicle is being sold AS IS/AS TRADED and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br><br>

2017 Dodge Journey

160,090 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE As Is Special! You Certify, You Save!

Watch This Vehicle
13127690

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE As Is Special! You Certify, You Save!

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 13127690
  2. 13127690
  3. 13127690
  4. 13127690
  5. 13127690
  6. 13127690
  7. 13127690
  8. 13127690
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,090KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB9HT585342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,090 KM

Vehicle Description




This vehicle is being sold AS IS/AS TRADED and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2018 Kia Optima LX No Accidents! | Bluetooth | 22 Service Records! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Kia Optima LX No Accidents! | Bluetooth | 22 Service Records! 140,987 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GT No Accidents | Heated Seats | Sunroof for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GT No Accidents | Heated Seats | Sunroof 51,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited As Is Special! You Certify, You Save! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited As Is Special! You Certify, You Save! 333,440 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2017 Dodge Journey