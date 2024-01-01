Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford C-MAX

94,626 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford C-MAX

HYBRID TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle
11917961

2017 Ford C-MAX

HYBRID TITANIUM

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP5DUXHL110464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63936A
  • Mileage 94,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra HEV Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra HEV Preferred 102,374 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-I4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-I4 393,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE 2.4L SE | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE 2.4L SE | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 149,416 KM $16,182 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

Contact Seller
2017 Ford C-MAX