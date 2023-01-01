Menu
2017 Ford Edge

129,586 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Sport V6 NAV/PANO

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

129,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9572110
  • Stock #: 54963
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP4HBB39016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54963
  • Mileage 129,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition. New brakes and tires. Navigation. Pano roof. Leather. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Memory seating. Back up camera. Winter tires.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

