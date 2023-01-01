$27,499+ tax & licensing
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2017 Ford Edge
Sport V6 NAV/PANO
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
129,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9572110
- Stock #: 54963
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP4HBB39016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 129,586 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition. New brakes and tires. Navigation. Pano roof. Leather. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Memory seating. Back up camera. Winter tires.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
