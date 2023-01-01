Menu
2017 Ford Escape

91,706 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! SPORTS PKG!

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! SPORTS PKG!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,706KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10048845
  Stock #: 3611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3611
  • Mileage 91,706 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
-Single owner
-Dealer serviced
-Appearance package


Rare appearance package Ford Escape SE 4WD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, touch screen, cloth interior with leather trim sides, heated seats, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $20,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

