2017 Ford Escape

83,426 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! BACK-UP CAM! 2L MOTOR!

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! BACK-UP CAM! 2L MOTOR!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,426KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396548
  • Stock #: 3740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- 2L motor


Incoming is a single owner Ford Escape SE 4WD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with the much desired 2.0L engine! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, touch screen, leather interior, heated seats, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $20,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

