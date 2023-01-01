$20,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! 2L MOTOR!
90,743KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,743 KM
Vehicle Description
-Accident free
-Well serviced
-Appearance package
Incoming is a beautiful Ford Escape SE 4WD with the sports appearance package! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, back-up camera, touch screen, cloth interior with leather trim, heated seats, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
