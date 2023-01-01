$19,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 5 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10493361

10493361 Stock #: 24051A

24051A VIN: 1FMCU0GD9HUB55124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 24051A

Mileage 96,578 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.