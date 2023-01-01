Menu
2017 Ford Escape

96,578 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10493361
  • Stock #: 24051A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD9HUB55124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24051A
  • Mileage 96,578 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

