2017 Ford Escape

138,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

138,000KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3834
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
-Accident free
-Well optioned
- 2L motor


Here comes another beautiful Ford Escape SE 4WD with the right features! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, touch screen, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, upgraded alloys, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$16,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Spoiler

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch

2017 Ford Escape