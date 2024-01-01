Menu
ONLY 49,000 KM! NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2017 Ford Escape

49,650 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

2017 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

49,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 49,650 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 49,000 KM! NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Active Parking Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2017 Ford Escape