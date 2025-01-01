Menu
4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Ford Escape

166,750 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |

12580463

2017 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUA86144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64603A
  • Mileage 166,750 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2017 Ford Escape