$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |
2017 Ford Escape
SE | AWD | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUA86144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64603A
- Mileage 166,750 KM
Vehicle Description
4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 37,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra LE | AUTO | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 181,803 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX Limited AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 25,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2017 Ford Escape