Listing ID: 7488765

7488765 Stock #: NK4157A

NK4157A VIN: 1FMCU9J90HUD63191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,536 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Compass Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna AM/FM/Satellite Radio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Power Tailgate Driver seat memory Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Blind Spot Assist Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 62 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 991 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,195 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,693 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate 911 Assist SYNC 3 AppLink Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.9 s Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

