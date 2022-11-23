Menu
2017 Ford Escape

112,278 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Titanium 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | Leather

Location

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9402883
  • Stock #: HUE81033
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUE81033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!

Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split
Folding rear seats



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2017 FORD ESCAPE Titanium is in Exceptional Condition!



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose
to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the
Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for
four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

