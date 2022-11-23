$23,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | Leather
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
$23,900
- Listing ID: 9402883
- Stock #: HUE81033
- VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUE81033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,278 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!!
Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split
Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2017 FORD ESCAPE Titanium is in Exceptional Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose
to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the
Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for
four generations.
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!
Vehicle Features
