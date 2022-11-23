$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
141,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9433239
- Stock #: D110220A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD5HUA70656
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D110220A
- Mileage 141,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
