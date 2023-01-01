Menu
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Ford F-150

184,926 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1C83HFB00465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # B00465
  • Mileage 184,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Ford F-150