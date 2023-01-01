$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
184,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1C83HFB00465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # B00465
- Mileage 184,926 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
