$28,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START!
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
140,145KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3820
- Mileage 140,145 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Accident free
- Well serviced
Beautiful Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew with XTR package has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with a 6.5ft bed! This truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well serviced and cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L- 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apply Car Play, factory remote start, 4X4, step up bars, upgraded chrome alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$28,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Single owner
- Accident free
- Well serviced
Beautiful Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew with XTR package has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with a 6.5ft bed! This truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well serviced and cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L- 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apply Car Play, factory remote start, 4X4, step up bars, upgraded chrome alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$28,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! 140,145 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 117,807 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL - CERTIFIED! WELL MAINTAINED! 170,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Ford F-150