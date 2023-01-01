Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Single owner</span><br><span>- Accident free<br></span><span>- Well serviced</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Beautiful Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew with XTR package has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with a 6.5ft bed! This truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well serviced and cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L- 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apply Car Play, factory remote start, 4X4, step up bars, upgraded chrome alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$28,500 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><br><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2017 Ford F-150

140,145 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START!

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,145KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3820
  • Mileage 140,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Accident free
- Well serviced

Beautiful Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew with XTR package has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with a 6.5ft bed! This truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well serviced and cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L- 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apply Car Play, factory remote start, 4X4, step up bars, upgraded chrome alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$28,500 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Ford F-150