Perfect Driving Condition, 3.5 Litter, Certified, AWD, GPS, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Tonneau Cover, Alloys, Tinted, Supper Crew, Key Less, USB Port, Ice Cold A/C, Certifed, Ontario Truck, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2017 Ford F-150

195,000 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftfw1eg3hfc08421

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect Driving Condition, 3.5 Litter, Certified, AWD, GPS, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Tonneau Cover, Alloys, Tinted, Supper Crew, Key Less, USB Port, Ice Cold A/C, Certifed, Ontario Truck, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

