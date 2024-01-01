$17,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew,Certified,GPS,Bluetooth,Tinted
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Perfect Driving Condition, 3.5 Litter, Certified, AWD, GPS, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Tonneau Cover, Alloys, Tinted, Supper Crew, Key Less, USB Port, Ice Cold A/C, Certifed, Ontario Truck, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
