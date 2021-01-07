Menu
2017 Ford F-150

121,696 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
XLT Sport SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD | Navigation | Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

519-744-3306

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,696KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6534429
  Stock #: HFB82881
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF0HFB82881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HFB82881
  • Mileage 121,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2017 FORD F150 XLT Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is a one owner vehicle and is in Excellent Condition!



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you
choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why
the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario
for four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

