2017 Ford Fusion
LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | 2.0L
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Ingot Silver 2017 Ford Fusion SE 4D Sedan EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic FWD 6-Speed Automatic, (2) 4.2" Driver Configurable LCD Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Stop Start, Body Colour Door Handles with Chrome Inserts, Brake assist, Bright Exterior Door and Window Trim Mouldings, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Fusion SE Luxury Package, Fusion SE Technology Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Access with Remote Start System, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps with Bright Chrome Trim, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Upgraded Exterior Mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Warm Interior Accents, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Dark Stainless.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
519-576-7000