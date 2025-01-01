Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, P. Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Push Button Start, AM/FM Stereo, USB Input, Only 164,582 Kms, Asking $11,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</span></p>

2017 Ford Fusion

164,582 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, P. Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12818296

2017 Ford Fusion

SE, Leather, P. Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12818296
  2. 12818296
  3. 12818296
  4. 12818296
  5. 12818296
  6. 12818296
  7. 12818296
  8. 12818296
  9. 12818296
  10. 12818296
  11. 12818296
  12. 12818296
  13. 12818296
  14. 12818296
  15. 12818296
  16. 12818296
  17. 12818296
  18. 12818296
  19. 12818296
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,582KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T90HR327242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,582 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, P. Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Push Button Start, AM/FM Stereo, USB Input, Only 164,582 Kms, Asking $11,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 0 $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 89,100 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 70,416 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Ford Fusion