$10,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Fusion
SE~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2017 Ford Fusion
SE~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,865KM
VIN 3FA6P0H77HR239263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 145,865 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Fusion SE ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS*** !!!
The 2017 Ford Fusion SE is a stylish and comfortable midsize sedan that offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable everyday performance. This no-accident vehicle has been well maintained and is a great choice for commuting, long drives, or daily use. The Fusion SE combines a modern design with a spacious and refined interior, offering comfortable seating, user-friendly technology, and a quiet driving experience. Known for its solid handling and reliability, this sedan delivers a great balance of comfort, efficiency, and practicality, making it an excellent option for anyone looking for a clean and dependable vehicle.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2017 Ford Fusion SE is a stylish and comfortable midsize sedan that offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable everyday performance. This no-accident vehicle has been well maintained and is a great choice for commuting, long drives, or daily use. The Fusion SE combines a modern design with a spacious and refined interior, offering comfortable seating, user-friendly technology, and a quiet driving experience. Known for its solid handling and reliability, this sedan delivers a great balance of comfort, efficiency, and practicality, making it an excellent option for anyone looking for a clean and dependable vehicle.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Ford Fusion