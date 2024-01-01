$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Convertible - 6 SPEED MT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Convertible - 6 SPEED MT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,885KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 4038
- Mileage 41,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Highly optioned
Here comes a gorgeous Mustang convertible GT Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! Beautiful condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully equipped with the legendary 5L - 8 cylinder engine producing 435hp/400lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, large touch screen with SYNC 3, Shaker audio system, heated & cooled seats, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $39,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Ford Mustang