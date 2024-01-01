Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Highly optioned

Here comes a gorgeous Mustang convertible GT Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! Beautiful condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!

Fully equipped with the legendary 5L - 8 cylinder engine producing 435hp/400lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, large touch screen with SYNC 3, Shaker audio system, heated & cooled seats, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $39,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Ford Mustang

41,885 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Convertible - 6 SPEED MT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Convertible - 6 SPEED MT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,885KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4038
  • Mileage 41,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Highly optioned


Here comes a gorgeous Mustang convertible GT Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! Beautiful condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Fully equipped with the legendary 5L - 8 cylinder engine producing 435hp/400lb-ft of torque, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, large touch screen with SYNC 3, Shaker audio system, heated & cooled seats, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $39,900 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Ford Mustang