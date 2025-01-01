Menu
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;>PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required to pass the safety inspection. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. Vehicle is in running and driving condition, and was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.<br /><br />OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</pre>

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
13165385
Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
219,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # asis233288
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required to pass the safety inspection. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. Vehicle is in running and driving condition, and was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
