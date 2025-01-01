Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2017 Freightliner M2106

191,333 KM

Details Description

$94,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Freightliner M2106

Sport Chasis

Watch This Vehicle
12491365

2017 Freightliner M2106

Sport Chasis

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12491365
  2. 12491365
  3. 12491365
  4. 12491365
  5. 12491365
  6. 12491365
  7. 12491365
  8. 12491365
  9. 12491365
  10. 12491365
  11. 12491365
  12. 12491365
  13. 12491365
  14. 12491365
  15. 12491365
  16. 12491365
  17. 12491365
  18. 12491365
  19. 12491365
  20. 12491365
  21. 12491365
  22. 12491365
  23. 12491365
  24. 12491365
  25. 12491365
  26. 12491365
  27. 12491365
  28. 12491365
  29. 12491365
  30. 12491365
  31. 12491365
  32. 12491365
  33. 12491365
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,333KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3ALACVCY3HDJD4434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Toyota Camry SPECIAL EDITION for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Camry SPECIAL EDITION 178,860 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND 4X4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND 4X4 157,629 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 60,779 KM $32,499 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Freightliner M2106