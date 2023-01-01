Menu
2017 GMC Savana

123,621 KM

Details Description Features

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2017 GMC Savana

2017 GMC Savana

Cargo Van *8 IN STOCK*

2017 GMC Savana

Cargo Van *8 IN STOCK*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

123,621KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481997
  • Stock #: 226144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 226144
  • Mileage 123,621 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 123,000 KM! READY FOR WORK!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

