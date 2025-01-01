Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

141,604 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12919067

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12919067
  2. 12919067
  3. 12919067
  4. 12919067
  5. 12919067
  6. 12919067
  7. 12919067
  8. 12919067
  9. 12919067
  10. 12919067
  11. 12919067
  12. 12919067
  13. 12919067
  14. 12919067
  15. 12919067
  16. 12919067
  17. 12919067
  18. 12919067
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,604KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2NECXHG129169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C9169
  • Mileage 141,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 141,604 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Charger Road/Track for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Dodge Charger Road/Track 115,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 257,570 KM $1,500 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 GMC Sierra 1500