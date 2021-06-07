Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

75,500 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7218812
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC2HZ179718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Four Wheel Drive!! Stainless Steel Dual Exhaust!! 2” Lift Kit!! This beautifully detailed 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date on this accident free vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

