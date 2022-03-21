Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

112,099 KM

Details

$37,880

+ tax & licensing
$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" SLT

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" SLT

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

112,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8681954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,099 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE 

***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED***

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C... MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C... NO HIDDEN FEES! EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-841-0189
