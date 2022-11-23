2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

$29,005 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 3 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 216,303 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Front split-bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Mechanical Trailer Hitch Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Touch Screen Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Tires: Width: 265 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Overall height: 1,879 mm IntelliLink Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Manual child safety locks Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Overall Length: 5,829 mm OnStar Guidance Curb weight: 2,404 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Stability controll with anti-roll 3 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)

