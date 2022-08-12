2017 GMC Sierra 3500

$80,005 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 7 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: UK1914A

VIN: 1GT42YEY3HF149634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,783 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion front suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Vehicle Emissions: Federal Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Four 12V DC power outlets Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood door trim Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim AC power outlet: 1 Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Liftgate window: Power Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim IntelliLink SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Rear Shoulder Room: 1,634 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,647 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Front and rear reverse sensing system High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights 5 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring LED spot light Overall Length: 6,563 mm Wheelbase: 4,260 mm

