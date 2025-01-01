Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

109,994 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

12535042

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
109,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLSEK5H6265768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C5768
  • Mileage 109,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
2017 GMC Terrain