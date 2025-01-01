$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
109,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLSEK5H6265768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C5768
- Mileage 109,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
