2017 GMC Yukon XL

110,123 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Denali DVD/1 Owner

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

110,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8839550
  • Stock #: 54782
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ7HR221016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54782
  • Mileage 110,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. Extremely well looked after. DVD system. 7 Passenger. Wirerless charging. Blind spot detection. Smart cruise control. Navigation. OnStar system. Remote start. Heated and cooled seats. Brand new Michelin tires. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

