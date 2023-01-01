$19,608+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$19,608
+ taxes & licensing
185,548KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F56HA803792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2196A
- Mileage 185,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Sport Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $20392 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $19608!
The Accord delivers driving fun in a practical package, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 185,548 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some extra excitement to this Accord. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with 7 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, dual exhaust with chrome tips, aluminum alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Sport Assist, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Aluminum shift knob trim
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Rear Head Room: 940 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Leg Room: 977 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Max cargo capacity: 439 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Curb weight: 1,538 kg
Overall Length: 4,907 mm
Blind Sport Assist
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Email Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$19,608
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2017 Honda Accord