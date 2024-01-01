$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Accord
Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
2017 Honda Accord
Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,895KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4271
- Mileage 99,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare manual transmission
- Well optioned
Here comes a rare 6 speed manual transmission Honda Accord Sport with all the right features! This spacious, sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well kept over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder with ECON mode, 6 speed manual transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior with leather trim, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Honda Accord