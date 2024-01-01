Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Rare manual transmission<br>- Well optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a rare 6 speed manual transmission Honda Accord Sport with all the right features! This spacious, sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well kept over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder with ECON mode, 6 speed manual transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior with leather trim, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!</span><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><div><br /></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank></a></div><br /><div><br><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2017 Honda Accord

99,895 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Accord

Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
11939055

2017 Honda Accord

Sport 6-Spd MT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,895KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4271
  • Mileage 99,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare manual transmission
- Well optioned


Here comes a rare 6 speed manual transmission Honda Accord Sport with all the right features! This spacious, sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well kept over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder with ECON mode, 6 speed manual transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior with leather trim, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Acura RDX Elite Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Acura RDX Elite Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 132,496 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX 4WD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Pilot EX 4WD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! REMOTE START! 122,898 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAV - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAV - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! 8 PASS! 117,941 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord