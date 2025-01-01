2017 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Remote start</span><br><span>- Honda sensing</span><span><br>- Well serviced<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a lovely loaded Honda Accord EX-L with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! <br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2017 Honda Accord

149,025 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Accord

EX-L Sedan - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
12099559

2017 Honda Accord

EX-L Sedan - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,025KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4253
  • Mileage 149,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Remote start
- Honda sensing
- Well serviced


Here comes a lovely loaded Honda Accord EX-L with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2010 Nissan Maxima S - SPORT PKG! LEATHER! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Nissan Maxima S - SPORT PKG! LEATHER! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 162,018 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord Sport - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! BLUETOOTH! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Honda Accord Sport - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! BLUETOOTH! 86,730 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus RX 450h AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Lexus RX 450h AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 154,888 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord