$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Accord
EX-L Sedan - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
2017 Honda Accord
EX-L Sedan - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,025KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4253
- Mileage 149,025 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Remote start
- Honda sensing
- Well serviced
Here comes a lovely loaded Honda Accord EX-L with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Remote start
- Honda sensing
- Well serviced
Here comes a lovely loaded Honda Accord EX-L with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$17,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$18,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2010 Nissan Maxima S - SPORT PKG! LEATHER! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 162,018 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sport - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! BLUETOOTH! 86,730 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 450h AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 154,888 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Honda Accord