2017 Honda Accord

97,601 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,601 KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9088069
  Stock #: 3342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3342
  • Mileage 97,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:

-Dealer serviced
- 4 cylinder


Here
comes a beautiful Honda Accord Sport with all the right features! This
spacious, sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very
smooth! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped
with a fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic
transmission, back-up camera, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power
locks, power mirrors, power driver seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual
climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start,
and much more! Too many features to list!!!

 

Certified!

Carfax Available!

Extended Warranty
Available!

Financing available
for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!

ONLY $23,999 PLUS
HST & LIC


*Price listed is
available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the
vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for
any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland
Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable
precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date,
we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all
information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.









































 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

