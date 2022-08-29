$23,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2017 Honda Accord
Sport
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9088069
- Stock #: 3342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
-Dealer serviced
- 4 cylinder
Here
comes a beautiful Honda Accord Sport with all the right features! This
spacious, sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very
smooth! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped
with a fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic
transmission, back-up camera, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power
locks, power mirrors, power driver seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual
climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start,
and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty
Available!
Financing available
for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $23,999 PLUS
HST & LIC
*Price listed is
available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the
vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for
any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland
Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable
precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date,
we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all
information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
