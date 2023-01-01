Menu
2017 Honda Accord

87,184 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

TORUING - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

2017 Honda Accord

TORUING - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9449769
  • Stock #: 3439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3439
  • Mileage 87,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory remote start
- Car Play

Here comes a very desirable Honda Accord Touring with all the goodies! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! 

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$25,900 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

