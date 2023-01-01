Menu
2017 Honda Civic

54,467 KM

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

2017 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

54,467KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Well serviced


Another gorgeous Civic Touring is landing at Fitzgerald Motors will ALL the bells and whistles! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, wireless charger, Android Auto/Apple Car play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats (front & rear), upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$27,499 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

